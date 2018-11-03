Clear

Rotary, Goodwill partner for donation drive

People joined forces Saturday to turn "Discards into Timecards."

Posted: Nov. 3, 2018 6:06 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – People joined forces Saturday to turn "Discards into Timecards."

Rotary International partnered with Goodwill for the 71st annual donation drive.

People could drop off items at three Terre Haute locations.

Those behind the drive say the donations support Goodwill jobs and give people a way to buy the things they need without spending a lot of money.

Volunteer Truck Loader Tom Foster says, "The more we get here and the more that gets donated to the Goodwill there's more things that make it down to the people in our community who need them."

Volunteers say this is a longstanding outreach program they plan to continue.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
A foggy start, with rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning fog, then partly sunny. High: 57°

Image

Mari Hulman George, longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway chairman, has passed away

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Sullivan football

Image

North Central football

Image

TH South football

Image

Fog developing overnight, but a sunny Saturday ahead

Image

How does weather impact voter turnout?

Image

First Friday celebrates 'Delicious Downtown'

Image

Group that helps homeless veterans hosts open house

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids