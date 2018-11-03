Rotary, Goodwill partner for donation drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – People joined forces Saturday to turn "Discards into Timecards."

Rotary International partnered with Goodwill for the 71st annual donation drive.

People could drop off items at three Terre Haute locations.

Those behind the drive say the donations support Goodwill jobs and give people a way to buy the things they need without spending a lot of money.

Volunteer Truck Loader Tom Foster says, "The more we get here and the more that gets donated to the Goodwill there's more things that make it down to the people in our community who need them."

Volunteers say this is a longstanding outreach program they plan to continue.