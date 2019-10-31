Rotary-Goodwill Drive set to take place this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, you can help support a long-standing community project.

The 73rd Rotary-Goodwill Drive is happening on Saturday.

All you have to do to help is get rid of some items that you may no longer need.

A Rotarian will unload your car, and those items will then go to Goodwill.

It happens on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

There are three drop-off locations in Terre Haute