Rotary-Goodwill Drive set to take place this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, you can help support a long-standing community project.
The 73rd Rotary-Goodwill Drive is happening on Saturday.
All you have to do to help is get rid of some items that you may no longer need.
A Rotarian will unload your car, and those items will then go to Goodwill.
It happens on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
There are three drop-off locations in Terre Haute
- Goodwill on 3rd Street and Helen Avenue
- Old National Bank on Lafayette
- Baesler's
