Clear

Rotary Club presents their annual vocational award

A local business man is awarded for his banking career and involvement in the community.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 6:48 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Rotary Club honored a man who's been a big part of the community.

John Perry was presented the Rotary Vocational award Tuesday.

The award recognizes Perry's business career and volunteer work in the community.

Perry has been in the banking industry for 44 years.

He's the former president of the Indiana Banker's Association and served on the board at Regional Hospital. 

Perry said he hopes winning the award will encourage others to get involved in the banking industry, as well as the community.

The award is given out once a year. To receive it, you must be nominated by another club member.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Warm & Windy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stitch-by-Stich: A forgotten skill in the modern world

Image

Rotary Club Vocational Award

Image

3rd and Maple billboard supports shooting victim

Image

Crisis intervention training

Image

Crawford County Election Security

Image

Local woman asks for help after typhoon devastates Saipan

Image

When will be the best night for trick or treating? Kevin explains

Image

Indiana's next level of defense

Image

Ashley Johnson sentenced

Image

Police find hundreds of pounds of drugs in massive bust

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley