Rotary Club presents their annual vocational award

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Rotary Club honored a man who's been a big part of the community.
John Perry was presented the Rotary Vocational award Tuesday.
The award recognizes Perry's business career and volunteer work in the community.
Perry has been in the banking industry for 44 years.
He's the former president of the Indiana Banker's Association and served on the board at Regional Hospital.
Perry said he hopes winning the award will encourage others to get involved in the banking industry, as well as the community.
The award is given out once a year. To receive it, you must be nominated by another club member.
