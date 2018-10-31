Rotary Club hosts Goodwill drive Saturday

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Rotary Club is asking you to donate for a good cause.
The 71st annual Rotary Goodwill Drive is happening this weekend.
Organizers said the drive allows people to get rid of unwanted items, but also gives those in need the chance to get things like clothes at a discounted price.
The drive is happening Saturday at Merchant's Bank, Baesler's Market and Goodwill.
You can drop off donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
