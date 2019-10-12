Ross Dress for Less celebrates grand opening in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Attention shoppers, you now have a new store to check out in Terre Haute.
Ross Dress for Less celebrated it's grand opening Saturday.
Ross is located next to T.J. Maxx on Terre Haute's south side.
The store offers clothing and home décor.
Ross is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and is open until 11 p.m. on Friday's and Saturday's.
