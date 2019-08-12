Clear

Roses to Go: The Story of Tsali Lough

A local Terre Haute man turned his tragedy into something beautiful for so many people.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A simple gesture of compassion is making a huge difference, and many are taking notice. One Terre Haute man turned the tragedy of an untimely death into the flowers of love.

Tsali Lough is a graduate of Terre Haute South and a former football player at Indiana State University. His mother tragically passed away five years ago due to cancer. Before her death, a family friend delivered flowers to her every month to keep her optimistic. This inspired Lough to give back and pay it forward.

"She would get those flowers and just the joy that would show on my mom's face despite what she was going through was just truly inspiring," Lough said, "I figured if she enjoyed the roses so much that other women would too."

The program he established is called Roses to Go. Every Monday, he calls the oncology department at Union Hospital. Depending on how many female patients are in that day, he relays that information to Happiness Bag. Happiness Bag is a program that provides recreational services to children and adults with disabilities. They then make that amount of "Get Well" cards for the cancer patients.

While Happiness Bag is busy constructing the cards, Lough picks up the same number of roses from Baesler's Market. After all this, he and the guests from Happiness bag are finally ready to deliver these gifts to the hospital.

This simple act of kindness brings so much joy to so many people. "It means a lot to us," Jessica Truman, an oncology nurse at Union Hospital, said, "Especially to our patients being as sick as they are."

The folks [at Happiness Bag] really just get so much out of it," Team Leader for Happiness Bag Jordan Shirar agreed, "They are so happy that they did something that really made an impact on someone's lives."

Lough enjoys doing this, but he says it's just the beginning. He sees impacting so many more in the future. 

"Rather than just donating to the female cancer patients," he said, "Maybe we can get enough money where every Monday we can come to every female patient on the whole third floor."

Lough's clothing business Swashbucklers is what makes Roses to Go possible. They donate 50% of their profits to different charities. If you want to support Roses to Go and so many other charity organizations, visit Lough's website at Swashbucklers.us.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Storms Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 8-12

Image

North Vermillion art program returns

Image

Styrofoam cups on the way out at SMWC as students and staff receive new reusable cups

Image

$5 million Clay County road project set to start next week

Image

Roses to Go

Image

Brazil medieval festival set to benefit Christmas in the Park

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Need help with your homework? Rose-Hulman's 'AskRose' starts on Monday

Image

Bloomfield school receives statewide recognition

Image

Farmers and dry weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States