Roses to Go: The Story of Tsali Lough

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A simple gesture of compassion is making a huge difference, and many are taking notice. One Terre Haute man turned the tragedy of an untimely death into the flowers of love.

Tsali Lough is a graduate of Terre Haute South and a former football player at Indiana State University. His mother tragically passed away five years ago due to cancer. Before her death, a family friend delivered flowers to her every month to keep her optimistic. This inspired Lough to give back and pay it forward.

"She would get those flowers and just the joy that would show on my mom's face despite what she was going through was just truly inspiring," Lough said, "I figured if she enjoyed the roses so much that other women would too."

The program he established is called Roses to Go. Every Monday, he calls the oncology department at Union Hospital. Depending on how many female patients are in that day, he relays that information to Happiness Bag. Happiness Bag is a program that provides recreational services to children and adults with disabilities. They then make that amount of "Get Well" cards for the cancer patients.

While Happiness Bag is busy constructing the cards, Lough picks up the same number of roses from Baesler's Market. After all this, he and the guests from Happiness bag are finally ready to deliver these gifts to the hospital.

This simple act of kindness brings so much joy to so many people. "It means a lot to us," Jessica Truman, an oncology nurse at Union Hospital, said, "Especially to our patients being as sick as they are."

The folks [at Happiness Bag] really just get so much out of it," Team Leader for Happiness Bag Jordan Shirar agreed, "They are so happy that they did something that really made an impact on someone's lives."

Lough enjoys doing this, but he says it's just the beginning. He sees impacting so many more in the future.

"Rather than just donating to the female cancer patients," he said, "Maybe we can get enough money where every Monday we can come to every female patient on the whole third floor."

Lough's clothing business Swashbucklers is what makes Roses to Go possible. They donate 50% of their profits to different charities. If you want to support Roses to Go and so many other charity organizations, visit Lough's website at Swashbucklers.us.