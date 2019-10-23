Rosedale teacher charged with sex crimes against a student

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley teacher has been charged with sex crimes against a student.

Police say 35-year-old Gina Richey of Terre Haute turned herself in on a warrant.

Richey was charged with two counts of 'child seduction Childcare worker in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct.'

The investigation started in Parke County back in September, but police say they later learned the alleged incidents happened in Vigo County.

Richey was a teacher at Rosedale Elementary School. Police say the relationship was with a student from Riverton Parke High School.

Richey will be in court on Thursday.