Clear

Rosedale student pens letters to nursing home residents

A 10-year-old is sharing joy with residents at Signature Healthcare in Terre Haute.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 6:26 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A 4th-grade student from Rosedale Elementary is putting her free time to good use.

Aubrie Beeson visits Signature Healthcare in Terre Haute often.

Her mom works at the facility, and Aubrie has become a regular with the residents.

She often helps out in the dining room and plays Bingo with the elders.

Since Aubrie can’t spend time at the facility right now, she’s staying connected with residents through letters.

The 10-year-old has penned 112 letters so far.

Each letter includes a positive message.

“I’ve been saying like ‘hello,’ ‘hope you’re doing well today,’ ‘hopefully you get better,’ stuff like that,” Beeson said.

It’s all about spreading kindness.

“Because I want to make the residents feel like they can be happy every day, so I want to write letters to them,” Beeson told News 10.

She plans to reach all 150 residents.

”You should do it because it’s really fun, and it gives you something to do if you’re bored.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
A Few Clouds, Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brazil baby box

Image

Businesses donate food to Terre Haute senior living facility

Image

Vigo County School Corporation donates more than 600 N95 masks

Image

What is the Wabash Valley doing to stay busy while staying at home?

Image

Rosedale student pens letters to nursing home residents

Image

Wednesday Forecast

Image

South Vermillion School Corporation holds hot dog drive-thru for its students

Image

Kroger to install plexiglass partitions to protect its workers

Image

Special Olympic Summer Games in Terre Haute postponed

Image

Local faith leaders work to provide childcare for essential workers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears