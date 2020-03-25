Rosedale student pens letters to nursing home residents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A 4th-grade student from Rosedale Elementary is putting her free time to good use.

Aubrie Beeson visits Signature Healthcare in Terre Haute often.

Her mom works at the facility, and Aubrie has become a regular with the residents.

She often helps out in the dining room and plays Bingo with the elders.

Since Aubrie can’t spend time at the facility right now, she’s staying connected with residents through letters.

The 10-year-old has penned 112 letters so far.

Each letter includes a positive message.

“I’ve been saying like ‘hello,’ ‘hope you’re doing well today,’ ‘hopefully you get better,’ stuff like that,” Beeson said.

It’s all about spreading kindness.

“Because I want to make the residents feel like they can be happy every day, so I want to write letters to them,” Beeson told News 10.

She plans to reach all 150 residents.

”You should do it because it’s really fun, and it gives you something to do if you’re bored.”