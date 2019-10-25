Rosedale receives third Community Crossing grant

ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents in Rosedale can look forward to additional street repairs next year.

The town received the Community Crossings Grant.

This is the third time the community has received this grant. INDOT pays for 75 percent of the repairs while the community pays the other 25 percent.

Previous projects included repaving Central Avenue and adding sidewalks.

Cemetery Street was also repaved.

Officials say in 2020 repairs will be made to Depot Street and Sinclair.