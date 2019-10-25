ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents in Rosedale can look forward to additional street repairs next year.
The town received the Community Crossings Grant.
This is the third time the community has received this grant. INDOT pays for 75 percent of the repairs while the community pays the other 25 percent.
Previous projects included repaving Central Avenue and adding sidewalks.
Cemetery Street was also repaved.
Officials say in 2020 repairs will be made to Depot Street and Sinclair.
Related Content
- Rosedale receives third Community Crossing grant
- Clay Community Schools receives STEM grant
- One arrested after Rosedale shots fired call
- Southern Indiana town receives road upgrades thanks to Community Crossings Grant
- Communities can apply for grants for railroad crossing projects
- Terre Haute denied community crossing grant...what happened?
- IDOT Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative Grants
- Marshall to receive housing grant
- Clay Community Schools receive grant to encourage college educations
- Oblong one step closer to receiving Community Development Block Grant
Scroll for more content...