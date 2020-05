PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Rosedale man is facing charges for sex crimes against children.

On Tuesday, police arrested 48-year-old Michael Atwood.

The investigation into Atwood started on April 28 when police learned about allegations that Atwood assaulted several people.

He is currently in the Parke County Jail on five felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.