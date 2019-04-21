ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rosedale Elementary School received a huge surprise on Thursday.
Bay's Heating and Cooling donated nearly 150 earbuds, snacks, and water.
It's all for the students as they tackle ILEARN next week.
Related Content
- Rosedale kids get a big donation to help with ILEARN
- Big art donations will benefit local kids
- Organization received big donation
- American Legion in Rosedale holds flag retirement ceremony
- Multiple agencies responded to house fire in Rosedale
- Rosedale is the place to be for strawberry lovers
- Car flips on Rosedale Road and Rio Grande
- Community center receives big donation
Scroll for more content...