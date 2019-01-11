Rose student works with Mayo Clinic researchers on flu vaccine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The flu virus is always changing, and that means vaccines also have to be constantly changed to protect people.

Bailey MacInnis is a senior at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

We caught up with her working in a lab on campus.

She was part of a group of researchers at Mayo Clinic over the summer.

They looked at how genetics may impact a person or creature with the flu.

The group made a discovery when it came to mice and the flu.

Mice missing a certain gene exhibited few to no symptoms when they got the virus.

"Working to find out what the mechanism is behind that, hopefully, that can help us in the future, maybe come up with different treatment mechanisms or proactive prevention of the flu," MacInnis said.

She told us helping make the discovery was interesting.