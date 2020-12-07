Rose-Hulman wraps up in-person learning for the year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Holiday breaks are coming up for many college students.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students are done with their first quarter of instruction. Officials told us they will be closed to students and visitors until January 3.

Classes will be a combination of both in-person and online.

Students will be required to take a COVID-19 test once they return to campus.

Rose-Hulman has asked students to avoid group settings and remains in their rooms until they receive their test results. Routine weekly tests will resume on campus on January 11.