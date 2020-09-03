Rose-Hulman working on new COVID-19 testing method

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college is making international strides in the fight against COVID-19.

Students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology are working with faculty to try and make the COVID-19 test better.

They are using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computational modeling.

They're working with a new testing device that uses carbon material and saliva. They use these components to get a test result in 20 minutes. It would also be more cost-effective.

Professors say they're still evaluating the testing device, but it could mean big things for the future.

"They really enjoy working on these projects, so for me, I feel so joyful and grateful working with these students," Michael Jo, an assistant professor at Rose-Hulman said.

The team has submitted its findings for FDA emergency authorization.