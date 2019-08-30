Rose-Hulman welcomes incoming freshman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's move-day for Rose-Hulman's class of 2023.
More than 500 first-year students from around the globe arrived on campus Friday afternoon.
Those students come from 37 states and 11 different countries,
Orientation activities start Friday night, and classes begin on September 5.
