Rose-Hulman to launch new STEM Scholars program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is launching a new STEM Scholars program.

It is called the Noblitt Scholars Program, and it is based on merit and leadership.

It is designed to transform STEM students into future science and industry leaders.

Earlier this week we told you about the $10 million gift to Rose-Hulman from alum Niles Noblitt.

On Thursday, the institution revealed more about how that money would be used. The faculty program director will mentor students in their areas of interest.

Each scholar will also have the opportunity to take part in workshops.

Rose-Hulman's President says this addition makes the institution stand out even more.

"These students are actively sought out by all of the higher education institutions that have stellar STEM programs, and this puts Rose-Hulman in that marketplace," President Robert Coons said.

Students in the program will receive scholarships up to the cost of full tuition.

81 first-year students from all over the world make up the inaugural class of Noblitt Scholars.