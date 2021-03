TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology plans to continue in-person learning.

This is for this upcoming summer and fall.

Rose-Hulman has monitored COVID-19 through testing since May of last year.

Rose's president says the campus community has had a low positivity rate. With the COVID-19 vaccine becoming widely available, he's confident positive progress will continue.

Plans are beginning to resume for more in-person events, including commencement in May.