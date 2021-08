TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Following Indiana State University's new mask requirements, another Wabash Valley college said it would reimpose its mandate.

On Monday, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology said face covering will be required to wear masks inside all on-campus buildings.

This requirement is for all staff, students, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

The only exception is if someone is alone in a private office, workspace, or room.