Rose-Hulman students set for the first performance of 'First Date'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the official curtain call before the big day.

On Monday, Rose-Hulman students had one of their final dress rehearsals for the upcoming play 'First Date.'

The play is a comedy about a boy and a girl who go on a blind date.

Students have been preparing since the end of November.

Show director, Dr. Terence Hartnett sad they've been working really hard.

You can catch the show Thursday through Saturday at Rose-Hulman.

Doors open at 7:00, and the show starts at 7:30.

On Sunday, it starts at 1:30 with the house opening at 1:00.