Rose-Hulman students get ready for annual 'outhouse' themed tradition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute are getting ready for an annual event.

It's all part of the school's homecoming celebrations.

Students put their engineering skills to the test for what's called the Rose Bonfire.

As part of the annual tradition, students will design an outhouse. That outhouse will be placed on top of the fire

The goal is to make sure the outhouse falls through the center of the fire.

If it falls to the side, that means the football team could lose.

Students will light the fire at 8:30 p.m.