Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rose-Hulman students compete in Monster Mash Challenge

October may be over, but the spirit of Halloween lives on.

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 11:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - October may be over, but the spirit of Halloween lives on.

At least for students Rose-Hulman of Technology.

First-year students participated in a Monster Mash Challenge.

Students have been working on special robots for the past several weeks. The robots pick up monster figurines and place them in storage vaults.

On Thursday, the teams competed against each other to collect the most figurines.

They allow students to apply lessons they've learned all while working together.

The robot's performance does not impact grades.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Cold NNW Wind
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Christians celebrate All Saints Day

Image

More rain in the forecast

Image

How was this year's harvest?

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

McGruff makes a stop in Sullivan County

Image

Monster Mash Robotics at Rose-Hulman

Image

Bloomfield Pool Fundraiser

Image

Salvation Army bell ringing campaign about to start

Image

The debate rages on for the Vigo County Jail location

Image

"An Evening With Hoosier Author, Phillip Gulley" Church of Christ in Linton Nov.4th 6pm

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies