Rose-Hulman students compete in Monster Mash Challenge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - October may be over, but the spirit of Halloween lives on.
At least for students Rose-Hulman of Technology.
First-year students participated in a Monster Mash Challenge.
Students have been working on special robots for the past several weeks. The robots pick up monster figurines and place them in storage vaults.
On Thursday, the teams competed against each other to collect the most figurines.
They allow students to apply lessons they've learned all while working together.
The robot's performance does not impact grades.
