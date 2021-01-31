Rose-Hulman students are seeking design project ideas, here's how you can help

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Over at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, first-year civil engineering students need the public's help.

The students are seeking design project ideas this semester.

Typical projects include parking lot designs, solutions for drainage and traffic problems, or floor plans for small buildings.

Keep in mind, these would only be the blueprint for these projects, not the physical outcomes.

"Our students get to learn early on in their academic career what it's like to work with a real-world client, to balance stakeholder needs, and how to do that in a time constraint, for us, our 10 week quarter," said Professor Matthew Lovell.

If any businesses or individuals have project ideas, they need to be submitted by February 19th.

You can get in contact with Matthew Lovell via phone or email.

812-877-8318 or lovellmd@rose-hulman.edu