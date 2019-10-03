Clear

Rose-Hulman starts off homecoming with ribbon cutting for new student union pavilion

It feels like homecoming at Rose Hulman. A ribbon-cutting kicked off the festivities for the much anticipated student union pavilion.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 6:38 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI)-- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology kicks-off homecoming by officially opening a new student union pavilion on campus!

It all happened with the snip of a ribbon. 

This homecoming is going to be special to Connor Ray because of it. 

"It's functional I get to use it and have fun in it but it also serves a lot of other purposes," said Ray, a senior at Rose-Hulman. 

The new pavilion sits right beside the Union Center, practically in the heart of campus.

The project took all summer to finish.

Ray said it's incredible to see the finished product.

"You know as engineers and scientists it's our goal to kind of promote that idea going forward with the jobs that we do in the future so it's nice that the school sort of recognizes that and is encouraging that," said Ray. 

The new pavilion can be used year-round.

Students can have barbeques in the summertime and even movie nights in the wintertime. 

There's even a living roof on top. 

"The feeling from the beginning of this was to really make this sustainable," said Rose alumn Mike Mussallem. 

He and his wife Linda gave a $1.5 million dollar gift.

They want the new pavilion to serve as an important message to future alumni.

"Remember where we got that jump-start in life and to do our own part to give back in our own small way to be able to give others an opportunity to do that as well," said Mike. 

Ray told News 10 this will be a homecoming he'll never forget.

He's happy to see his school continue to grow into a better place.

"It's definitely a big part of my life and Rose-Hulman really does feel like a home to me. It's great that it's a priority for Rose-Hulman cause it's a priority to me," said Ray. 

There's one thing that's missing of course...the name!

The Mussallem's are letting the students choose the name.

Whoever comes up with the best name wins and gets a steak dinner from the president with 20 of their friends!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Relief is Coming!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 10-3

Image

‘We have a lot of hauntings in downtown Terre Haute’: Hood publishes book about ghosts, hauntings of

Image

Rose-Hulman starts off homecoming with ribbon cutting for new student union pavilion

Image

Local group gears up to celebrate creativity

Image

'Vote Yes on Number One' campaign set to hold open house on casino vote

Image

Robinson begins using new bus barn

Image

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue - 6:00

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Discussion continues about ending the stigma around asking for PTSD help

Image

Silver Alert continues for missing Clark County man

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams