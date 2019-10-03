Rose-Hulman starts off homecoming with ribbon cutting for new student union pavilion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI)-- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology kicks-off homecoming by officially opening a new student union pavilion on campus!

It all happened with the snip of a ribbon.

This homecoming is going to be special to Connor Ray because of it.

"It's functional I get to use it and have fun in it but it also serves a lot of other purposes," said Ray, a senior at Rose-Hulman.

The new pavilion sits right beside the Union Center, practically in the heart of campus.

The project took all summer to finish.

Ray said it's incredible to see the finished product.

"You know as engineers and scientists it's our goal to kind of promote that idea going forward with the jobs that we do in the future so it's nice that the school sort of recognizes that and is encouraging that," said Ray.

The new pavilion can be used year-round.

Students can have barbeques in the summertime and even movie nights in the wintertime.

There's even a living roof on top.

"The feeling from the beginning of this was to really make this sustainable," said Rose alumn Mike Mussallem.

He and his wife Linda gave a $1.5 million dollar gift.

They want the new pavilion to serve as an important message to future alumni.

"Remember where we got that jump-start in life and to do our own part to give back in our own small way to be able to give others an opportunity to do that as well," said Mike.

Ray told News 10 this will be a homecoming he'll never forget.

He's happy to see his school continue to grow into a better place.

"It's definitely a big part of my life and Rose-Hulman really does feel like a home to me. It's great that it's a priority for Rose-Hulman cause it's a priority to me," said Ray.

There's one thing that's missing of course...the name!

The Mussallem's are letting the students choose the name.

Whoever comes up with the best name wins and gets a steak dinner from the president with 20 of their friends!