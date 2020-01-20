Rose-Hulman speaker series touches on diversity in journalism

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology are learning about diversity in journalism.

Journalist T.J. Holmes was invited to speak as a part of the university's Martin Luther King Jr. program. Holmes is an award-winning journalist. He's currently an anchor and correspondent for ABC news.

His speech Monday focused on how he brings diverse perspectives into his reporting. He shared some motivation for aspiring listeners.



This is part of the center for diversity and inclusion speaker series. These are open to the public. You can find a list of this year's speakers on the college's website.