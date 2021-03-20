Rose Hulman sparks STEM interests with virtual event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulan Institute of Technology is sparking students interest in STEM with a free virtual event.

Saturday afternoon students collaborated their interests in science, technology, engineering and math (S.T.E.M.).

The event was put on for high school students to explore their interests in all things S.T.E.M.

"This isn't just for those who are already involved in stem. It's for those who just want to have fun, growing and building together." explains the events organizer, Audrey Walters, a junior electrical engineering student at Rose-Hulman.

Walters is apart of the Rose-BUD program. A program dedicating their efforts to Building Undergraduate Diversity (B.U.D).

Walters tells News 10 that STEM is everywhere." We want people to feel challenged because engineering and STEM in itself, it's a lot about being challenged and working with things you're unfamiliar with."

Walters concludes by expressing that getting students adjusted to situations they aren't used to in all the fields of STEM will help them widen their career field. " I am in engineering. You can find different parts of STEM and fields of STEM working together. It is important I know the science of engineering or the math behind it. And you never know, you may join a STEM program and end up liking the technology side over the math side. It just opens more doors." explains Walters.

This online events theme was S.P.A.R.K, also known as Student Projects Advocating Resourceful Knowledge.

Projects included music, something Audrey Walters says is another way to include STEM. "There are so many ways to include your knowledge. Even if you don't know science or have a love for it, you may find you already do without knowing it."

Teams joining the online event had to work together working on problem-solving and creativity. The team with the best technical and creative designs were judged by fellow students judges.

Prizes to students were provided by big-name sponsors such as, Ford Motor Company, Hilliburton, Collins Aerospce and ArcelorMittal.

If you are intersted in STEM and finding out more on Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology go to: www.rose-hulman.edu/rosebud.