Rose-Hulman sees 10 percent jump in new student enrollment, largest amount in three years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 is bringing its share of challenges for schools and universities.

However, leaders at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology remain encouraged.

That's as new student enrollment jumped by 10 percent.

Numbers show a record 547 first-year students, at Rose-Hulman, for the 2020-21 academic year. That's also its largest incoming class in three years.

Leaders say teamwork, from faculty, coaches, and alumni helped retain an academically strong and diverse group.

"We're pulling students from California, from Texas, from Minnesota, New York," said Vice-President of Enrollment Tom Bear, "One of my favorite things to do is to walk through a parking lot, and look at the license plates, and think they've come from all over the United States, all over the world, to Terre Haute, Indiana to study."

Rose-Hulman also saw a record number of African-American, Hispanic and Asian students. That's in addition to students from 38 states and eight countries.

Female enrollment also increased by 20 percent.