TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute is gearing up for a record freshman class this fall.

More than 620 first-year students will arrive at the end of the month. Rose-Hulman is expecting a 15 percent increase compared to last year's freshman class.

First-year enrollment data show increases, despite the pandemic.

Rose-Hulman says it did not increase tuition to help families impacted by COVID-19.