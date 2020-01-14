Rose-Hulman receives grant to help with STEM education in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education awarded Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

The reward will help with the school's goal of furthering STEM education in Vigo County.

The state gave Rose-Hulman around $40,000.

The money will go towards the Prism Program.

It's a collaboration with the Vigo County School Corporation.

Prism provides STEM resources to Vigo County teachers. Teachers use these resources inside their classrooms.

Since 2008 - the Prism Program has impacted more than 50-thousand Vigo County students.