Rose-Hulman receives National Science Foundation grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a shortage of engineers and computer scientists across the world.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will be at the forefront of improving education to fill these roles.

Rose-Hulman and the University of Washington are receiving a grant from the National Science Foundation. They will share $620,000 through the grant.

The grant will help research and incorporate best practices in departments near and far.

"Changing practices is not easy. These are engineering and computer science departments that have worked in a particular manner for years. How do you make it easier for these change agents, these people who are trying to bring innovative ideas into the classroom, into the curriculum?" Sriram Mohan, an associate professor at Rose-Hulman said.

One way Rose is doing this already is through the 'Making Academic Change Happen' program.

It helps faculty, graduate students, and administrators who are working to make a change on their campuses.