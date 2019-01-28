Rose-Hulman reaches out to younger students for new summer camp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the top engineering schools in the country is now reaching out to younger students for their summer camp.

You may have heard about 'Project Catapult' at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Every summer, select high school seniors take part in a two and a half week science and engineering camp on campus.

Project Catapult is one of the oldest science and technology summer camps in the country.

Rose is now looking for high school juniors for something called 'Project Select.'

It's the same hands-on camp, but it's a week long.

Students must be a rising junior this summer.

If you'd like to learn more about Project Select, including how to apply, click here.