Rose-Hulman postpones several events amid COVID-19 outbreak

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute says it will postpone several events in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those events include:

Rose-Hulman Autonomous Vehicle Challenge, Friday, March 13

Indiana MATHCOUNTS Competition, Saturday, March 14

SPARK! Design Competition, Saturday, March 14

Alumni Awards Ceremony, Saturday, March 28

