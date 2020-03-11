Rose-Hulman postpones several events amid COVID-19 outbreak

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute says it will postpone several events in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those events include:
- Rose-Hulman Autonomous Vehicle Challenge, Friday, March 13
- Indiana MATHCOUNTS Competition, Saturday, March 14
- SPARK! Design Competition, Saturday, March 14
- Alumni Awards Ceremony, Saturday, March 28
To read more information about Rose-Hulman's reaction, click here.
