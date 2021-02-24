Rose-Hulman planning in-person, outdoor graduation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has announced plans for its spring commencement.

At this time, Rose-Hulman is planning an in-person, outdoor commencement ceremony on campus on May 29 to honor the institute’s class of 2021. The ceremony will take place on Phil Brown Football Field of Cook Stadium during the morning.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Rick Stamper, a Rose-Hulman alumnus, announced: “Commencement is a special event for our graduates and their families. It reflects the many years of hard work and sacrifice that make the day possible. We wanted to resume this important tradition once it became apparent that we could host an event under current local, state and national health and safety precautions.”

The event is still being planned and further details will be announced in the future on Rose-Hulman’s Commencement 2021 web page.

Rose-Hulman hosted a virtual Commencement for the Class of 2020.