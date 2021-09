TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology picked up some national recognition.

It comes as Rose-Hulman was ranked number one among U.S. engineering colleges.

That's according to the U.S. News & World Report's 2022 Best Colleges Guide.

The college ranked number one in four different academic categories.

Those were civil, computer, electrical, and mechanical engineering.

This is the 23rd consecutive year that the college has ranked number 1 for engineering.