Rose-Hulman partners with Camp Navigate to teach kids computer science

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is teaming up with Camp Navigate to teach kids a new skill.
Student teachers at Rose are helping kids learn about computer science. It's a fast-growing industry with a lot of demand, but it's something not typically taught until college.
The program officially launched on Tuesday. It has been a few months in the making.
Twice a week, the kids will be learning a new skill. Program leaders say it's beneficial for both kids and the student teachers.
Vectren donated $6,000 to Camp Navigate to help make the program happen.
