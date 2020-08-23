Rose Hulman offers virtual options to in-coming students

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another college is going the virtual route to get more students interested in attending.

Rose Hulman institute of technology is offering a new program called let's connect.

It offers virtual tours around campus.

Students can also set up virtual meetings with counselors and teachers.

The vice president says so far, it's been well received.

"Families are starting to become more and more comfortable because this is more and more of our reality of making these types of connections," said Tom.

In person campus tours will resume in September.