Rose-Hulman makes adjusts to admissions process amid pandemic

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is adapting the admissions process for prospective students.

It is in response to difficulties COVID-19 caused.

One of the biggest changes is students do not have to submit standardized test scores for admission.

This is due to a new one-year exception at the school.

Officials realize the pandemic may have impacted students' opportunities to take the SAT and ACT.

Rose still encourages testing and including test scores when possible.

They said they also recognize many schools changed grading methods and canceled extracurricular activities.

Now, Rose will look more closely at students' experiences, behaviors, and characteristics through essays and recommendation letters.

Rose-Hulman's early action application deadline is November 1.