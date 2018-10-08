Rose-Hulman launches big fundraising campaign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman has launched a massive fundraising campaign to the tune of $250 million.
The Mission Driven Campaign for Rose-Hulman includes $100,000 for scholarships and financial aid.
The rest of the fundraising breaks down like this:
- $85 million for educational approaches and technologies
- $50 million to new spaces to expand networking and learning
- $15 million for faculty support and other academic programs
More than $165 million was raised before the campaign's launch.
