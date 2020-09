TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose Hulman Institute of Technology is tops in the nation again!

For the 22nd year in a row Rose leads the pack as America's top engineering school.

That's according to U-S News and World Report's best colleges.

The institute also earned top survey marks in five academic department categories: chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering.

The school's biomedical engineering program was ranked #2.