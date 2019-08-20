Rose Hulman is studying an asteroid that will come closer to the Earth than the moon

Clear

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local university is studying an astroid that could come close to Earth in the near future.

Ten years to be exact.

Astronomers discovered the Apophis Asteroid in 2004.

It's about the size of the Empire State Building.

In 2004, they projected it could hit the Earth causing catastrophic damage.

On Tuesday, we spoke to research experts from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

They say since 2004, the research has changed.

"It will be closer to Earth than some of our geosynchronous satellites, and closer to Earth than the moon...but it's still going to be about 19,000 miles away from the surface of the Earth," Dominic Ludovici, the Director of the Oakley Observatory at Rose Hulman said.

You'll be able to see the asteroid with the naked eye on a dark clear night in 2029.

