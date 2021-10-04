Rose-Hulman is one of five colleges to pick up national honors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute college received recognition on a national level.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is among five universities in the country being honored by the National Institute for Learning Outcomes Assessment.

Rose-Hulman achieved Sustained Assessment Excellence.

The assessments are used to help students improve learning performance.

Rose-Hulman President Rob Coons tells us that the school increased assessment activities within all academic areas during COVID-19.

The University earned the same recognition in 2016.