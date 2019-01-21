TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – You have a chance to help with the education of local college students.

Rose-Hulman is looking for people and organizations to provide projects.

These projects would be for freshman civil engineering students.

The idea is to help develop their engineering skills.

Project ideas include parking lot layouts, solutions for traffic problems or drainage, and playgroundS or parks.

Each project is expected to take around nine weeks to complete.

If you're looking to participate you have until February 21st.

Just call 812-877-8236