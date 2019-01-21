TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – You have a chance to help with the education of local college students.
Rose-Hulman is looking for people and organizations to provide projects.
These projects would be for freshman civil engineering students.
The idea is to help develop their engineering skills.
Project ideas include parking lot layouts, solutions for traffic problems or drainage, and playgroundS or parks.
Each project is expected to take around nine weeks to complete.
If you're looking to participate you have until February 21st.
Just call 812-877-8236
Related Content
- Rose-Hulman is looking for people and organizations to provide projects.
- $25 million project wraps at Rose-Hulman
- Rose-Hulman hosts career fair
- Girl Scouts discover STEM at Rose-Hulman
- Rose-Hulman Tusk Triathlon supports breast cancer
- Rose-Hulman honored as Tree Campus
- Rose-Hulman celebrates Tree Campus designation
- Rose-Hulman set to host swimming championship
- Rose-Hulman breaks ground on new building
- Rose-Hulman launches big fundraising campaign
Scroll for more content...