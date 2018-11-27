Rose-Hulman hosts edible car contest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash Valley kids received a chance to explore engineering.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology held an edible car contest on Tuesday.

Students in third through eighth grade designed their own cars.

Afterward, they were able to put those cars to the test.

Rose-Hulman students helped oversee the entire project.

The program aims to get children excited about STEM careers.

The Pew Research Center says STEM workers have a pay advantage over people in non-STEM careers.