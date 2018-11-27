Clear

Rose-Hulman hosts edible car contest

Wabash Valley kids received a chance to explore engineering.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 10:59 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash Valley kids received a chance to explore engineering.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology held an edible car contest on Tuesday.

Students in third through eighth grade designed their own cars.

Afterward, they were able to put those cars to the test.

Rose-Hulman students helped oversee the entire project.

The program aims to get children excited about STEM careers.

The Pew Research Center says STEM workers have a pay advantage over people in non-STEM careers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Rockville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 5°
Brazil
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Light Evening Snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THN Girls basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman edible car contest

Image

Keeping yourself safe from construction scams

Image

Classic draw

Image

Hey Kevin - 11/27

Image

Giving Tuesday at the Woods

Image

Giving Tuesday at the Parke Vermillion Humane Society

Image

Shopping for Toys for Tots in Brazil

Image

Police search for burglary suspect

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art