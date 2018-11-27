Rose-Hulman hosts edible car contest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash Valley kids received a chance to explore engineering.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology held an edible car contest on Tuesday.
Students in third through eighth grade designed their own cars.
Afterward, they were able to put those cars to the test.
Rose-Hulman students helped oversee the entire project.
The program aims to get children excited about STEM careers.
The Pew Research Center says STEM workers have a pay advantage over people in non-STEM careers.
Related Content
- Rose-Hulman hosts career fair
- Rose-Hulman set to host swimming championship
- Rose-Hulman team places high in Chem-E-Car competition
- Girl Scouts discover STEM at Rose-Hulman
- Rose-Hulman Tusk Triathlon supports breast cancer
- Rose-Hulman honored as Tree Campus
- Rose-Hulman celebrates Tree Campus designation
- $25 million project wraps at Rose-Hulman
- Rose-Hulman breaks ground on new building
Scroll for more content...