Rose-Hulman hosts STEM Workshop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - School's out for Vigo County kids but class is in session for local teachers.

Many Vigo County teachers participated in a special STEM workshop Friday. STEM stands for science technology engeering and mathematics.

The workshop took place at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Professor's in the school's Prism Program taught teachers new tools. they'll use them to interest students in STEM fields.

Organizers say getting students into the field is important, the National Center for Education Statistics says young adults with degrees in STEM fields tend to have higher incomes on average.

"The earlier we can get students excited about this area the more likely they're going to be going into this area. Its great for the students. It's a very lucrative opportunity for them if they go and get a job in this and its great to work on solving some really great problems out there."

An indiana department of education grant helped to make the workshop possible.