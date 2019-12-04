Rose-Hulman hosts Edible Car Contest

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a fun way to enjoy science at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Rose hosted its annual 'Edible Car Contest' on Wednesday.

Third through 8th graders from all over the Wabash Valley took part. They worked in teams to use a variety of edible items to create the vehicles.

In the end, teams raced their creations down a ramp to calculate the average velocity of their cars.

It's a fun chance to not only learn STEM but also to build communication and teamwork skills.

When they were finished, they were able to, of course, eat the vehicles.