Rose-Hulman hosts Edible Car Contest

Third through 8th graders from all over the Wabash Valley took part. They worked in teams to use a variety of edible items to create the vehicles.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 10:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a fun way to enjoy science at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Rose hosted its annual 'Edible Car Contest' on Wednesday.

In the end, teams raced their creations down a ramp to calculate the average velocity of their cars.

It's a fun chance to not only learn STEM but also to build communication and teamwork skills.

When they were finished, they were able to, of course, eat the vehicles.

