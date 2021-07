TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students are now better prepared for success thanks to a huge investment in a Wabash Valley college.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology recently hit its goal of collecting $250 million through a fundraising campaign.

This work spanned several years, but the real push started three years ago.

More than half the money will be used to help students pay for school, and the rest will be used to help bolster Rose-Hulman's standings as a leader in STEM fields.