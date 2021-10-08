Rose-Hulman gears up for homecoming weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's homecoming time for the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

There are several events planned for students and alumni throughout the weekend. On Friday, there's a pep rally and that famous bonfire.

Coming up Saturday, there's a football game against Hanover College.

Also happening, Rose-Hulman's 2020 class will get together for the first time since leaving the campus in March of 2020 due to COVID-19. These grads received their diploma during a virtual commencement.

They didn't get to take part in the traditional last walk through campus, so for the class of 2020 - that will happen on Saturday afternoon.