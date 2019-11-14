Rose-Hulman finds a new use for an old property

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local college found a new purpose for an old property.
News 10 caught up with students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
They spent today working at a new lab.
Rose-Hulman officials recently purchased the land for that lab from the Hulman family.
It used to be a barn.
A grant helped leaders turn the area into a place students can use.
Organizers say the project will help students with their design and structural engineering skills.
