Rose-Hulman extending 'Ask Rose' hours

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is extending hours for its 'Ask Rose' homework helpline.

It is to help all students learning from home.

On Thursday and Friday - students can receive help on their assignments from noon until 3:00 p.m. eastern time.

You can also call during normal hours - 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. The number is 877-275-7673.

Rose tutors can help with both math and science homework problems.

Normally, tutors are on campus...but now they are working remotely.

Rose says it is reviewing if it can continue extended hours past Friday - and if more grades can be added.