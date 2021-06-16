Rose-Hulman engineers take their love of racing to Vegas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A team of engineers from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology are taking their love of racing to Las Vegas.

The group of students was tasked with designing and building a formula-style race vehicle.

They will demonstrate the performance of their vehicle in events, both on and off the race track.

The car is essentially a smaller version of the Indy Car racer, with much less horsepower.

The racing events start Wednesday and continue through Friday. It will be the first in-person competition for the institute.