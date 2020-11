TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 has been a challenge for many, especially when it comes to education.

The State of Higher Education met virtually on Friday.

One of the topics they focused on was what they are doing in terms of the pandemic.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is taking extra precautions. They have quarantine and isolation spaces on campus.

Rose-Hulman says this is very costly, but keeping it is keeping the positive rates at one percent.